Thodupuzha: Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph has said all possible avenues to avoid power restrictions in the state would be explored.

Announcing this at a review meeting of the Power Department held in Thodupuzha, he said rainfall in the state had decreased due to the El Niño phenomenon. Major reservoirs, including Idukki, currently hold only around 60 per cent of their water capacity. Water levels were 20 per cent lower compared to the same period last year.

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However, necessary precautions will be taken to ensure that the rainfall deficit does not affect power consumption. Steps to procure electricity from alternative sources are also under consideration, the Minister said, adding that the feasibility of avoiding power cuts would be assessed on a daily basis depending on the prevailing situation.

​To boost hydroelectric power generation, the state will tap into the potential of small hydro projects. However, challenges such as technical and financial feasibility, along with delays in obtaining forest clearances, need to be resolved.

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The Minister also clarified that, in light of increasing solar power generation, the government will consider upgrading the capacity of transmission lines, transformers, and substations.