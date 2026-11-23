Idukki: Authorities are gearing up to tranquilise and fit a radio collar on the wild elephant 'Chakkakomban' in Chinnakkanal on November 25, subject to favourable conditions. Ahead of the mission, District Collector Dineshan Cheruvatt has issued an order imposing strict restrictions in the area. ​

Issued under the Disaster Management Act, the order bans all tourism-related activities in wards 1, 2, 9, 10, 11, and 12 of the Chinnakkanal panchayat from November 24 to 26. All VB-G RAM G scheme activities and cardamom plantation work in these six wards will also remain completely suspended during this period.

ADVERTISEMENT

​Flying private drones in the specified wards is prohibited on November 25. Separate orders will be issued to prevent public gatherings, maintain law and order, and appoint an executive magistrate during the tranquilising.

​To monitor the elephant and prevent it from entering the Anayirankal reservoir during the mission, the Pambla Dam Safety Executive Engineer has been directed to provide a boat to the Forest Department from November 24 until the operation concludes. The Idukki District Medical Officer (Health) will arrange two ambulances and a medical team to handle any emergencies. ​The Forest Department has identified 18 key points requiring police control for the capture mission, where the District Police Chief will deploy personnel in consultation with forest officials. ​The Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) will lead the operation to tranquilise the elephant, fit it with a radio collar, and release it back into the wild.

ADVERTISEMENT

To manage unforeseen emergencies and spray water on the tranquilised elephant to lower its body temperature, the District Fire Officer has been tasked with deploying a Mobile Tanker Unit with sufficient water and stationing a Fire and Rescue Services team at the site. ​The Devikulam Sub-Collector will hold overall charge of coordination, supervision, and maintaining law and order in the region, the order stated.