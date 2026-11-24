Kasaragod: The factional battle within the Congress in Keralam is taking an increasingly bitter turn, with Kasaragod emerging as one of its most contentious theatres. While MP Rajmohan Unnithan has launched fresh attacks on leaders, including Shafi Parambil, his son has questioned Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala's role in the unfolding power struggle. In a lengthy Facebook post, he also praised the disciplined silence maintained by the CPM and IUML, even as he defended his outspoken father.

At the same time, Unnithan is facing resistance from the Youth Congress and the district leadership in his own backyard. The latest flashpoint in Kasaragod is the appointment of Adv A Vidhyadharan Nambiar as an Additional Public Prosecutor (APP). Youth Congress leaders and District Congress Committee (DCC) president P K Faisal have disputed Unnithan's claim that Nambiar's name figured in the list submitted by the district unit. They also questioned the advocate's alleged association with a Left-leaning lawyers' organisation, a charge Nambiar and his professional colleagues in the Congress have denied.

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Unnithan maintained that Nambiar's name figured third on the list finalised by the DCC. Faisal, however, rejected the claim and lodged a complaint with the Keralam Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

The Youth Congress, which had earlier circulated documents purportedly showing Nambiar's membership in the CPM's All India Lawyers Union (AILU), has also objected to Unnithan's remarks questioning the authenticity of the membership claims.

The confrontation has gone beyond verbal exchanges. The Youth Congress has released a cartoon video mocking the MP's remarks, while its leaders have accused the district leadership of failing to secure appointments for those who worked for the party during its years in the opposition.

The latest dispute comes against the backdrop of a prolonged stand-off between Unnithan and Faisal. The DCC president had recently asked the state leadership to rein in the MP over his public criticism of Congress leaders. Unnithan responded defiantly, asserting that he would continue speaking out and that nobody could push him out of politics.

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The disagreement has also involved questions over financial management and control of party assets. Unnithan had disclosed that he deposited the ₹25 lakh contributed by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee for a memorial to murdered Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal in the AICC account rather than the Kasaragod DCC account, saying he did not trust Faisal to handle the money. The memorial remains incomplete despite Karnataka Congress offering to meet its construction cost.

Unnithan had also backed allegations against Faisal over demands for contributions to name spaces in the DCC office after deceased Congress leaders. Faisal has denied allegations of financial impropriety, while his camp has maintained that decisions on the proposed memorial and office projects were collective.

But the Kasaragod dispute is no longer confined to the district organisation. Unnithan has increasingly directed his criticism at leaders associated with different power centres in the state Congress.

In his latest attack, he aimed at Congress MP Shafi Parambil and those invoking the political legacy of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Unnithan alleged that several leaders who now identify with the Oommen Chandy school of politics had failed to defend the former chief minister when he faced sustained attacks during the Saritha controversy.

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Claiming that he had stood by Chandy and defended other senior Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal, Adoor Prakash and A P Anil Kumar, during difficult periods, Unnithan questioned the credentials of those now invoking Chandy's political legacy. He also accused a section of leaders of orchestrating cyberattacks against him and warned that he could expose those behind them.

The remarks appeared to be directed at leaders who have been critical of his recent statements and his political positioning. Unnithan has also faced accusations of being sympathetic to the BJP, which he has challenged, demanding that those making such allegations produce evidence rather than issue political labels.

His son Amal Unnithan has now joined the offensive, questioning Chennithala over the factional tensions in the state Congress. In a Facebook post, Amal asked whether Chennithala had orchestrated the developments and was now distancing himself from the ensuing controversy.

Drawing parallels with the factional battles during Oommen Chandy's tenure as chief minister, Amal questioned whether a similar political script was being played out under Chief Minister V D Satheesan, with an attempt to dislodge him and capture the chief minister's post in the name of public sentiment.

He also criticised the Congress leadership for allowing the internal battle to dominate political discourse while ordinary party workers were left defending their leaders on television debates and social media. Contrasting the Congress with the CPM and the Indian Union Muslim League, he said the party had much to learn from their organisational cohesion.

Amal also defended his father against allegations of links with the BJP, asking critics to produce evidence and counter his statements politically rather than brand him anti-party or pro-BJP.

The intervention is significant as the confrontation involving Unnithan has now drawn in his family, adding another voice to the public exchanges between rival camps in the state Congress.

In Kasaragod, meanwhile, the MP faces a different kind of challenge. Although Unnithan continues to wield considerable influence in the district Congress, the Youth Congress has become increasingly vocal in questioning his interventions, while Faisal has openly challenged his authority.

The result is an unusual situation in which the MP is simultaneously taking on leaders at the state level and facing resistance from sections of his own party in his home district. With the dispute spreading across appointments, party finances, organisational control and the leadership question, the Kasaragod Congress has become a microcosm of the larger factional churn within the party in Keralam.