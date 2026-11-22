Kasaragod: The appointment of Adv A Vidyadharan Nambiar as an Additional Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor in Kasaragod has sparked dissent within the Congress, with some Youth Congress leaders questioning the choice and alleging he was associated with the CPM. Congress leaders on the other hand, have disputed the claims and dismissed the documents circulated by Youth Congress leaders as fabricated.

Youth Congress state secretary Unais C M, from Kasaragod, took to Facebook to condemn Nambiar's appointment, alleging he was a member of the CPM-backed All India Lawyers Union (AILU). He also shared the list of members from the AILU's Hosdurg (Kanhangad) unit and the membership receipt, dated October 25, 2025, to prove Nambiar had joined the CPM-backed organisation.

"Those who did the heavy lifting are left out in the cold. This is betrayal!" Unais wrote, arguing that appointing a person associated with an organisation affiliated to the CPM under a Congress-led government was politically unacceptable. He said the decision was a slight to Congress lawyers and workers who had fought for the party and the UDF when in the opposition for 10 years and more.

The latest dissent by the Youth Congress follows protests by the Kerala Students' Union in July against the appointment of former SFI leader Adv Jaeona James and former ABVP leader Adv Sarath D S as government pleaders in the High Court. The government did not reverse those appointments.

When contacted, Nambiar denied the allegation, terming the documents shared by Unais fake. He said he was registered with the Kasaragod Bar Association and was a member of the Kasaragod unit of the Congress-affiliated Indian Lawyers' Congress. As a member of the Kasaragod Bar, he could have enrolled only with the AILU's Kasaragod unit, had he joined the organisation, he said. "But the documents shared by Unais show me as a member of AILU's Hosdurg (Kanhangad) unit," he said.

Shajjid Kammadam, former secretary of the Indian Lawyers' Congress's Kasaragod unit and the Congress's Kasaragod mandalam president, also backed Nambiar, saying he was a member of the organisation during his tenure. "The Lawyers' Union membership receipt shared by Unais is evidently fake. It carries Nambiar's name and phone number but wrongly mentions Hosdurg as his practice centre. The biggest giveaway is that it does not carry his signature, although there is a space for it," Kammadam said. He also added that he had not seen Nambiar participating in Left party events.

Unais said the District Congress Committee president P K Faisal had not recommended Nambiar's name either. "In fact, none of the names recommended by the DCC president finds a place in the final list of five additional government pleaders and prosecutors," he said.

Meanwhile, the Udma Congress mandalam committee said Nambiar had its backing. In a letter dated June 13, Udma Mandalam president Sreedharan Vayalil described Nambiar as an active Congress worker from Arattukadavu in Udma and also a booth-level agent for the UDF, and his brother as a former deputy director of prosecution (DDP).

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When contacted, Sreedharan said Nambiar was an active Congress worker in his constituency. Interestingly, when the party leadership sought to know the selected persons' political affiliations, DCC president Faisal marked Nambiar as a Congressman.

Officially, the additional pleaders and prosecutors are selected from a list given by the district collector. Another point of discontent among Youth Congress leaders is the appointment of Adv T E Benny, who had served as the KSU district president in Palakkad. Another Youth Congress leader, who is now in the DCC, said Benny was an outsider, and someone from the district should have been appointed. But Congress leaders said Benny was practising in Kasaragod district for some time now.

The government order dated November 17 appointed five advocates as Additional Government Pleaders and Additional Public Prosecutors for three years, replacing three existing law officers. The five appointees are Nambiar, C N Aysha Safeera, Benny, A K Aysha and C Ajay Sekhar. Party sources said three of the five were Congress nominees and two were from the Indian Union Muslim League. Youth Congress leaders said the Congress usually gets four positions and the IUML one.

"But this time we lost a post to the IUML because IUML influenced the Chief Minister," said a Youth Congress leader. The UDF government had already appointed IUML's nominee B M Shamsudeen as the public prosecutor in Kasaragod district.