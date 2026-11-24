Thiruvananthapuram: The Health Department is planning stringent measures to curb the sale of counterfeit cosmetics, including making licences and registration mandatory for the sale of beauty products.

Health Minister K Muraleedharan has written to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, seeking criminal action against social media influencers who promote counterfeit products through online platforms. The department has also decided to seek the Cyber Cell's assistance to tackle the online sale of such products.

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Additional Chief Secretary Mohammed Hanish has been tasked with submitting an urgent report on measures to prevent the marketing of fake cosmetics.

The Drugs Control Department, faced with a shortage of personnel to initiate cases and pursue legal action against online sellers who use influencers and actors for promotion, will pass on the information to the Cyber Police. Instructions have also been issued to expedite action, including the arrest of such influencers.

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The government is also considering setting up a mechanism for the public to lodge complaints. The decisions were taken at a meeting convened by the Health Minister with officials following reports of kidney ailments among users of a particular face cream.

Under a loophole in the central legislation, a licence is required only to manufacture cosmetics, while no separate authorisation is needed to sell them. This provision has been exploited by traders dealing in counterfeit products.

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Sale of Pakistan-made creams under scrutiny

The sale of face creams manufactured in Pakistan will also come under scrutiny in Keralam. The packaging of creams such as Gori and Faiza reportedly carries only the label 'Punia Brothers, Pakistan'. It does not specify the place of manufacture in Pakistan or identify the distributors in India.

State Drugs Controller Dr K Sujith Kumar, said the sellers of FTune face cream, which allegedly caused kidney disease in a 17-year-old girl in Malappuram, had shut down their online platform. The absence of details such as the seller's name, address and sales invoice on counterfeit products sold online makes it difficult for authorities to initiate legal action, he said.