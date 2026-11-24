Idukki: A special investigation team has arrested a migrant worker from West Bengal in connection with the murder of Rani Balaguru (56), who lived alone at Cheriyar in Santhanpara. The arrested has been identified as Nayak Dafedar (27), a native of Raigram village in Bardhaman district.

Nayak was arrested from Sealdah Railway Station in West Bengal on November 20. Rani's body was found on a plot near Cheriyar ALT Colony in Santhanpara village around 11.30 am on November 10. A resident of Edanthottathil house in Cheriyar, she had been missing for two days. The body was found decapitated, with the right arm severed and flesh removed.

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A financial dispute between the two led to the murder, according to Idukki Superintendent of Police Dr A Naseem.

Santhanpara police registered a case and launched an investigation, which soon focused on Nayak, who had gone missing on the day of the incident. Following the instructions of the Idukki District Police Chief and under the supervision of Munnar Assistant Superintendent of Police Amritha Satheepan, IPS, a special investigation team was formed under Devikulam Circle Inspector Kavirajan P A and Santhanpara SI Anilkumar K P.

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The search was extended to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal, as well as railway routes the accused was likely to have taken. Investigators found that his mobile phone had been switched off since November 8 and that he had left Kerala aboard the Korba Express from Aluva Railway Station on November 9.

After reaching West Bengal, he reportedly visited his wife's home in Nadia district and his parents' home in Mundeshwar. During this period, he changed his appearance by trimming his beard and hair.

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Acting on information shared with the West Bengal Police and Railway Police, the investigation team tracked him down with the assistance of Sealdah Railway Police. He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at the Sealdah court.

Police said the two neighbours had financial dealings. Rani had borrowed money from Nayak a few months ago but failed to repay it despite repeated demands. On November 8, the two had an argument over the money in Santhanpara town.

Later that night, around 8 pm, Nayak allegedly went to Rani's house and demanded repayment, triggering another altercation.

During the ensuing scuffle, Rani fell to the ground. Nayak allegedly struck the back of her head with a hearth stone, killing her. Police said he also stomped on her ribs, fracturing them, before dumping her body on a nearby plot.

The team that arrested the accused comprised Santhanpara SI Anilkumar K P, Senior Civil Police Officers Jayakrishnan V, Jayesh K B and Antony K J, and Civil Police Officer Ashok V.