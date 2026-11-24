Munnar: The state government has stepped in to reopen the Edamalakkudy panchayat office, which had ceased operations after running out of operational funds and failing to pay staff salaries and honorariums.

Minister for Local Self-Governments K M Shaji announced that the funds required for the local body's day-to-day functioning will be sanctioned immediately following discussions with the Chief Minister.

As an immediate relief measure, ₹80 lakh will be released. The Minister also stated that steps would be taken to increase the monthly operational grant from ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh, given that the panchayat has no internal revenue sources of its own.

The plight of Edamalakkudy - Kerala's sole all-tribal grama panchayat - came to light through a Malayala Manorama report, which revealed that the office was forced to shut its doors after staff salaries and elected representatives' honorariums remained unpaid for six months.

"I have reached out to the Minister concerned and relevant officials to expedite the financial assistance required for the smooth functioning of Edamalakkudy panchayat. This government will ensure that no benefit due to the tribal community is withheld," Devikulam MLA F Raja said.