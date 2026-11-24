Pazhayangadi: The alignment of the approach road for the new bridge being constructed parallel to the existing bridge at Pazhayangadi has sparked safety concerns among local residents due to a sharp curve in the design.

Commuters and locals have questioned the rationale behind introducing a sharp curve on the Pazhayangadi side, noting that the Public Works Department (PWD) already possesses adequate land in the immediate vicinity.

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The Madayi Grama Panchayat office building was previously demolished to acquire the necessary land for the project. However, residents point out that nearly three-quarters of this acquired land remains unutilized, and the approach road has instead been routed into a congested curve.

The flaw became apparent following the completion of the first phase of construction. Demanding an immediate review of the alignment, locals have urged authorities to rectify the road design before the project advances further to prevent potential traffic bottlenecks and accidents.

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The new bridge is being constructed under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) scheme at an estimated cost of ₹18.51 crore.