Apart from being secular, articulate, daring, principled and sensitive, there is yet another trait that V D Satheesan has tried to project: Unifier. The 'team UDF' coinage and the background moves to forge a broad centre-left coalition during the 2026 Assembly polls made him near universally acceptable.

Even when there is intense internal rivalry, like during the Cabinet meeting on November 18, Satheesan will, with all the conviction he could summon, explain the infighting not as fratricide but as the necessary chaos of particles within a stable proton. The Chief Minister likes to be seen as a leader who embraces differences.

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Satheesan had not slipped even after the bruising fight for the Chief Minister's post. His subsequent actions, and the photographs uploaded on his official social media pages, suggest that he continues to have brotherly warmth for both his rivals, Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal.

However, the Satheesan who came before the media after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday was a different man. The CM was out of character. Not only did he refuse to apply gloss on the growing personal rivalries in the Congress party but also provided hints of individual pettiness within his party.

Initially, he tried to playfully wash his hands of the situation when asked about Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan's barely concealed attacks against certain Congress leaders. "I am not from this place, I am from Mavilai," he said, a Malabar expression that essentially says 'please don't drag me into this'. But the smile and wink he gave after saying this were clouded with what looked like sadness or exhaustion. Never before has Satheesan looked emotionally vulnerable during a post-Cabinet briefing.

The general perception is that Unnithan is Satheesan's hit man. "It sounded like blackmail by an MP," he was sought to be provoked into answering. Satheesan remained silent, the sad/exhausted smile intact.

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He refused to respond until a question about cyber attacks on the family of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was popped at him. "Cyber attacks should not be carried out against any person. But everyone is doing it. How many times have people like me been subjected to online attacks?" the CM asked in a distraught tone that suggested helplessness. And then he picked out a sheaf of papers from under his files. These were stapled photocopies of online 'news cards'.

One quoted him as saying that welfare pensions would have to be stopped. Another has Chandy Oommen saying that Satheesan stands first among those who had caused his father (Oommen Chandy) unspeakable grief. A third quoted him as boasting that Malayalis considered him like Lord Maveli.

"Multitudes of fake cards like these are being created and uploaded. Many are done in the names of media organisations. If these are not done by you, my request to media organisations is to register a complaint," the CM said.

And then came the remark that sounded like an outburst. "All of this comes from one centre. It is under the leadership of an important leader, and from one centre, that all of these fake cards are being created," he said, and added: "I am not reluctant to reveal the name of the individual but I am not doing it."

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Then came the obvious question. "Is Adoor the centre you were referring to," he was asked mischievously. It was UDF convenor Adoor Prakash who had openly revolted against the Chief Minister.

Satheesan denied the insinuation, and then tried to lighten the mood. "This was a trick to make me name the person. The questioner understood who I was referring to. So he is trying to toss up the wrong name to get me to reveal the correct name," the CM said with a playful smile. For a moment, he looked like his usual self.

It was the first time that Satheesan had said that an individual or group was working against him. "He was clearly not referring to Pinarayi Vijayan," a senior Congress leader said. "Had it been the case he would have named him. You only require the barest intelligence to decode that he was pointing fingers at K C Venugopal," the leader said.

Various other sources within the party told Onmanorama that the 'K C faction' has begun an all-out war against Satheesan. "K C has adopted Karunakaran's strategy. The 'leader' did not want to pull down the A K Antony government but he never let his rival rule in peace. K C and gang will do the same with Satheesan," a source said.

The K C faction, on the other hand, has already complained that the Satheesan faction was behind the cyber attack against its leader, K C Venugopal.