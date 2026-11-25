Five Malayalis were among the 13 people killed in a collision between a bus and a truck on Al Watan Road in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

Four of the five Malayalis have been identified as Hemanth Puthiyakavil, 29, of Mattannur in Kannur; Ashraf, 53, of Attenganam in Kasaragod; Sangeertha Suresh, 26, of Thalassery; and Mohammed Ashiq of Kochi. One more person is yet to be identified.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 11 Indians died in the crash. The other victims include Vinod Kumar from Andhra Pradesh, Jignesh from Gujarat and Govindaraj from Tamil Nadu. A Sri Lankan and a Filipino national were also killed.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, when the bus, returning from Oman after following visa renewal procedures, collided with a truck parked on the roadside due to a mechanical failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Authorities are expected to release details of the injured soon.