Thirteen people were killed and 14 others were injured after a passenger bus crashed into a truck in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday. The identities and nationalities of the victims were not yet known.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday on Al Watan Road in the Emirate’s southern region. The bus, which was carrying 41 passengers, crashed into the back of a truck that had stopped on the side of the road due to mechanical issues.

Eleven people died on the spot, while two others later succumbed to their injuries, Khaleej Times reported citing Ras Al Khaimah police.

Emergency response teams from Al Munaie Comprehensive Police Station and Ras Al Khaimah Police’s Search and Rescue Department rushed to the scene, alongside Hatta Police patrols, Dubai Ambulance and Civil Defence teams from Dubai and Kadra.

The bodies were shifted to hospital while the injured were taken to different hospitals. Efforts were underway to establish the identities of the victims and the injured.