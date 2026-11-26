Idukki: Chief Minister V D Satheesan has sanctioned special financial assistance of ₹60 lakh to address the financial crisis at Edamalakkudy, Keralam's only tribal panchayat, where the local office was forced to shut down after employees went without salaries for six months.

Announcing the assistance, the Chief Minister said the funds could be used to pay staff salaries, honorariums to elected representatives and meet day-to-day administrative expenses.

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The decision was taken in view of the panchayat's difficult geographical terrain, extreme remoteness and the hardships faced by its employees. The assistance is expected to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential services and smooth functioning of the local body, he said, adding that the government was committed to strengthening local self-government institutions and addressing the challenges faced by remote tribal regions.

Six months without salaries

The panchayat office at Societykudy had effectively ceased functioning after eight permanent employees, including the Secretary, and six contract staff went without salaries for six months. With the main office closed, officials have been operating from a camp office in Devikulam.

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The financial crisis also left the 14-member governing committee without honorariums, sitting fees and travel allowances.

Edamalakkudy has virtually no independent revenue and depends entirely on government grants for its functioning. Its annual revenue from internal sources is negligible, with building tax collections amounting to just ₹6,000 and professional tax collections to ₹1.10 lakh.

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The crisis worsened over the past few years after the government's monthly general-purpose fund allocation to the panchayat was reduced from ₹10-12 lakh to just ₹87,700.

Until recently, salaries and honorariums were paid using a special corpus of ₹30 lakh allocated when the panchayat was formed in 2010. Payments came to a halt after the fund was exhausted and no fresh allocation was made.

Financial crisis hits transport, staff attendance

The cash crunch also left the panchayat unable to meet even basic expenses such as fuel, forcing its official vehicle to remain parked under a tarpaulin sheet in Devikulam.

With all but one of the employees coming from outside Idukki district, travelling to the remote settlement became increasingly difficult.

A round trip by jeep to Societykudy costs ₹800 per person from Munnar and ₹1,000 from Devikulam. The employees, already struggling to meet their household expenses without salaries, could no longer afford the travel costs from their own pockets.