Idukki: The operation to radio-collar wild elephant Chakkakomban entered its third day on Friday, with the Forest Department monitoring its movements in Chinnakanal.

Chief Conservator of Forests D K Vinod Kumar told reporters that the elephant was currently in the Naduthuruthi islet area. Officials are taking measures to prevent it from moving towards Panniyar Estate.

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"An operation cannot be carried out on the island as it is small and has limited space. Even if the elephant is darted, there would be difficulties in carrying out subsequent procedures, including bringing in kumki elephants (trained elephants). We will wait for it to move," he said.

Officials expect the elephant to leave the island. However, if it moves towards Panniyar Estate, the operation could become more complicated. A team has been deployed in a boat to prevent it from heading in that direction, Kumar said.

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If the elephant returns along the route it took on the first day, the teams will get another opportunity to resume the operation, he added.

The operation began on Wednesday but had to be put on hold as unfavourable conditions prevented the team from darting the elephant. The Forest Department has decided against rushing the process to avoid causing stress to the animal and the Rapid Response Team (RRT) tracking it.

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Prohibitory orders imposed in six wards of Chinnakanal panchayat will remain in force on Friday, the district administration said. Schools in wards 1, 2, 9, 10, 11 and 12 will also remain closed.

The number of teams involved in the operation has been reduced from four to two to improve coordination and ensure safety.

Residents of 301 Colony in Chinnakanal had recently staged protests over repeated incidents of Chakkakomban straying into residential areas, attacking people and damaging property.

Following the protests, the Forest Department decided to radio-collar the elephant to track its movements and alert residents if it approaches human habitations.