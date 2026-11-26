Idukki: The mission to capture and radio-collar wild tusker Chakkakomban in Chinnakanal will enter its third day on Friday, after Forest Department officials failed to tranquilise the elephant on Thursday.

With the operation set to continue, the Idukki district administration has extended prohibitory orders across six wards of Chinnakanal Grama Panchayat — Wards 1, 2, 9, 10, 11 and 12 — for Friday. All schools in these wards will remain closed.

The restrictions will remain in force from 12.30 am to 11.30 pm, or until the mission is successfully completed and the orders are officially lifted.

Thursday's operation hit a roadblock as the tusker, which spent the day roaming through dense cardamom plantations, failed to move into open terrain suitable for safe darting.

Locals have drawn parallels with the capture of another wild tusker, Arikomban, in the region in April 2023. At the time, the grass was shorter, making it easier for the team to dart the elephant.

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However, the tall grass in the area is now posing a challenge. Some locals said the grass was less consumed by wild animals, while the tusker appeared reluctant to enter the grasslands. Unlike during Wednesday's operation, the elephant was also not spotted near the lake on Thursday.

On Wednesday, officials had managed to dart Chakkakomban. However, heavy rain, thick fog and fading daylight forced them to call off the radio-collaring process after the animal retreated deep into the forest.

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Chakkakomban got its name from its frequent visits to houses in search of jackfruit. The same region had earlier drawn attention when Forest Department officials captured and relocated Arikomban.