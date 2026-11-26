India is home to the world's largest population of Asian elephants, accounting for around 60 per cent of the global population of the species. Keralam has an estimated 3,173 elephants, including 2,785 wild elephants and 388 captive elephants.

The Wildlife Institute of India (WII), in a DNA-based elephant population estimation exercise conducted during 2021–25, put the number of wild elephants in Keralam at 2,785. However, the Keralam Forest Department's 2023 census produced different estimates. The block count, which involves dividing forests into different blocks to estimate the elephant population, recorded 1,920 elephants. The dung count, which estimates the population based on elephant dung, put the number at 2,386. The variations between these estimates mean that there is no single, definitive figure for Keralam's wild elephant population.

Elephants have once again been in the spotlight amid a series of human-elephant conflict incidents and conservation concerns. But how are their tusks formed? How much food do they consume in a day? How many types of elephants are there? And why do they flap their ears? Explore these fascinating facts and important aspects of elephant life through our infographic.