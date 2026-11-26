Forest officials are preparing a fresh strategy to capture and radio-collar wild tusker Chakkakomban in the Chinnakanal area of Idukki, after an operation was called off on Wednesday due to poor visibility and adverse weather conditions.

Chief Conservator of Forests D K Vinod Kumar said on Thursday that the elephant was located in a cardamom plantation within the Chembarathukuzhi tribal settlement, but the prevailing conditions were not suitable for darting.

"Visibility is poor, and we will not get the correct trajectory for darting. We will wait until the elephant moves to an open location and then attempt the operation again," he told reporters on the second day of the mission.

The operation follows protests by residents of 301 Colony in Chinnakanal over repeated incidents of Chakkakomban entering residential areas in search of jackfruits, attacking people and damaging property. The government subsequently decided to tranquilise and radio-collar the elephant to monitor its movements and prevent it from straying into human settlements.

Kumar said all teams were already in the field and that resources deployed during Wednesday's operation had been replenished. The teams had also been reorganised, with the number of operations teams reduced from four to two to improve coordination and ensure personnel safety.

The equipment available to the teams would remain unchanged, giving them another opportunity to dart the elephant if the initial attempt failed, he said.

The officer said the focus would be on personnel safety rather than completing the operation as quickly as possible. The Forest department would also avoid using crackers to influence the elephant's movement, resorting to limited measures to change its direction only if it moved towards an unintended area.

Chakkakomban was stationary in the cardamom plantation at the time, but was expected to resume moving as the day progressed. The elephant generally rests in the morning and becomes active around noon, Kumar said.

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The tusker has been moving through settlements, including Chembarathukuzhi, Idukkuzhi and 301 Colony, where an attempt to capture it was made on Wednesday.

Forest watchers are continuously tracking the movements of all 17 elephants in the Chinnakanal area. Information is being shared with residents on a priority basis, and access to vulnerable areas could be restricted if necessary, Kumar said.

Explaining the tranquilisation procedure, he said veterinary teams would assess the elephant's response within 10 to 15 minutes of administering the initial dose. Doctors would monitor its mobility and other physical parameters before approaching it. Additional doses would be administered depending on its breathing and other vital signs until the operation was completed.

Chakkakomban got its name from its frequent visits to houses in search of jackfruits. The same locality had earlier drawn attention when forest authorities relocated another wild elephant, Arikomban.