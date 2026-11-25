Chakkakomban mission today; holiday declared for schools in six Chinnakanal wards
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The Forest Department is launching an operation on Wednesday to tranquilise and radio-collar the wild tusker Chakkakomban due to its frequent straying into human settlements.
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Strict restrictions have been imposed in the operational zone and six affected wards, including a ban on drones, photography and public entry until the animal is captured.
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Educational institutions in six wards of Chinnakanal grama panchayat have been declared closed, while medical teams and emergency facilities have been put on standby.
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Idukki: The Forest Department will launch its mission to tranquilise and radio-collar wild tusker Chakkakomban on Wednesday. The operation aims to locate the tusker, tranquilise it and fit it with a radio collar to monitor its movements. Chakkakomban has frequently strayed into human settlements, raising concerns over the safety of residents. The Forest Department has put precautionary measures in place to minimise risks to people and property during the mission.
The use of drone cameras, night cameras and camera traps has been prohibited in the operational zone, adjoining areas and the six affected wards. The restrictions will remain in force until the elephant is captured, radio-collared and released into the forest.
Medical teams and emergency facilities have also been arranged to handle any eventuality during the operation. Doctors, nursing staff, ambulances and emergency care facilities will be available from 7 am at the Chinnakanal Family Health Centre, Adimali Taluk Hospital, Santhanpara Family Health Centre, Devikulam Community Health Centre and Tata Tea High Range Hospital in Munnar.
The district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in six wards of Chinnakanal grama panchayat. District Collector and District Disaster Management Authority chairman Dr Dinesan Cheruvat issued the holiday order covering all educational institutions, including anganwadis, professional colleges and tuition centres, in wards 1, 2, 9, 10, 11 and 12.
The district administration has restricted entry, filming and photography in the operational and other designated restricted zones during the mission. Entry of individuals, including YouTubers, will also be regulated.
Accredited journalists can collect updates from a designated safe zone. Officials said permission to capture visuals of the operation may be granted later, depending on the tusker's movements after it is darted.
Chakkakomban Mission
Kumki elephants
Kumki elephants Vikram and Bharath from the Muthanga elephant camp were brought to Chinnakanal. Their assistance will be needed to approach Chakkakomban. Four kumki elephants, including Vikram, took part in the operation to translocate Arikomban.
Tranquilising the tusker
Once the tusker is brought to an open area and tranquilised, a radio collar will be fitted with the help of the kumki elephants. After medical examinations, it will be released back into the same area.
Where is the tusker?
Chakkakomban was in the Chembakathozhukudy settlement area on Monday.
100 personnel
Munnar DFO Saju Varghese is the operation leader, while High Range CCF D K Vinod Kumar is the incident commander. Around 100 personnel will take part in the mission.
Operation in an open area
Chakkakomban must be brought to an open area for the operation. Officials will ensure that there are no water bodies or steep hills nearby. The precaution is aimed at preventing accidents in case the elephant runs after being darted.