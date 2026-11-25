Idukki: The Forest Department will launch its mission to tranquilise and radio-collar wild tusker Chakkakomban on Wednesday. The operation aims to locate the tusker, tranquilise it and fit it with a radio collar to monitor its movements. Chakkakomban has frequently strayed into human settlements, raising concerns over the safety of residents. The Forest Department has put precautionary measures in place to minimise risks to people and property during the mission.

The use of drone cameras, night cameras and camera traps has been prohibited in the operational zone, adjoining areas and the six affected wards. The restrictions will remain in force until the elephant is captured, radio-collared and released into the forest.

Medical teams and emergency facilities have also been arranged to handle any eventuality during the operation. Doctors, nursing staff, ambulances and emergency care facilities will be available from 7 am at the Chinnakanal Family Health Centre, Adimali Taluk Hospital, Santhanpara Family Health Centre, Devikulam Community Health Centre and Tata Tea High Range Hospital in Munnar.

Kumki elephants Vikram (front) and Bharat, brought from Muthanga in Wayanad for ‘Mission Chakkakomban’, being led past a bridge in Chinnakanal to the kumki camp. Photo: Reju Arnold/Manorama

The district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in six wards of Chinnakanal grama panchayat. District Collector and District Disaster Management Authority chairman Dr Dinesan Cheruvat issued the holiday order covering all educational institutions, including anganwadis, professional colleges and tuition centres, in wards 1, 2, 9, 10, 11 and 12.

The district administration has restricted entry, filming and photography in the operational and other designated restricted zones during the mission. Entry of individuals, including YouTubers, will also be regulated.

Accredited journalists can collect updates from a designated safe zone. Officials said permission to capture visuals of the operation may be granted later, depending on the tusker's movements after it is darted.