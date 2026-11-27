Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday criticised Chief Minister V D Satheesan over his claim that his phone was being tapped and that he was under constant surveillance, and demanded a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said it was surprising that the Chief Minister, who was constitutionally bound to protect citizens' fundamental rights, was trivialising illegal phone tapping and continuous surveillance.

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“It is surprising that the Chief Minister, who is duty-bound to protect the fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed by the Constitution, is trivialising illegal phone tapping and continuous surveillance,” he said.

Satheesan made the remarks during a speech at a Constitution Day event in Thiruvananthapuram. Recalling his college days, he said he had read George Orwell's novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, which depicts a state keeping its citizens under constant surveillance. The book had left him tense and insecure for a month, he recalled.

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“But now, I have no tension as I know I am under constant surveillance. There are no secrets. I know my phone is also being tapped. So sometimes I say wrong things to mislead those tapping my phone. Everyone is under surveillance,” he had said. The Chief Minister did not clarify who he believed was behind the alleged phone tapping.

Vijayan, however, took aim at the remarks, saying it was ironic that the Chief Minister had presented unconstitutional practices as normal on a day commemorating the Constitution.

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The right to privacy was a fundamental right guaranteed to every citizen by the Constitution, he said.

Vijayan also pointed out that serious allegations had been raised about the phones of Opposition leaders and even members of the Chief Minister's own Cabinet being tapped. “Amid serious allegations that the phones of Opposition leaders and members of his own Cabinet are being tapped, the Chief Minister is attempting to treat the matter lightly instead of ordering a serious investigation,” he said.

If the phone of the head of the state government was itself being tapped, it would amount to a grave security lapse, Vijayan said. He demanded that Satheesan disclose who was behind the alleged surveillance.

He also sought clarity on whether illegal surveillance and phone tapping were being carried out with the knowledge of the state Home Minister, Ramesh Chennithala.

Describing “surveillance politics” as a threat to democratic institutions and civil liberties, Vijayan urged the government to immediately order a comprehensive investigation and make its findings public.