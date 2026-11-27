Kottayam: Although the Public Works Department (PWD) recently pruned the overhanging branches of large trees along Shastri Road, local shop owners continue to express concern over lingering safety hazards.

The demand to clear the trees arose after heavy, leaning limbs began endangering overhead power lines, motorists, pedestrians, and adjacent commercial buildings. However, traders say that partially trimming the trees rather than removing the hazardous portions entirely has failed to resolve the risk.

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According to nearby merchants, the remaining large branches still pose a significant threat. Traders pointed out that this particular tree species tends to dry out and decay down to the main trunk once lopped. They fear that as these sections wither, they could snap and collapse, potentially injuring passersby or causing structural damage to storefronts. Demanding a comprehensive solution, the business community has urged the authorities to intervene immediately and complete the clearance to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, PWD officials clarified that the district Tree Committee had only granted permission to lop specific branches, despite the department’s request for approval to fell the hazardous trees completely. Officials added that the remaining limbs could not be cleared immediately due to the presence of live power lines. They assured that the most critical hazards have been addressed and that the remaining branches will be removed once the power cables are cleared.