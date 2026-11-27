New Delhi: KPCC president Sunny Joseph on Friday sought appointments with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge amid growing factional rumblings in the party in Keralam. Apart from statements to the media from the leaders, flex boards supporting Shafi Parambil have appeared in several districts following a public spat between the Vadakara MP’s supporters and Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan.

Joseph is in Delhi to attend an official meeting of state electricity ministers with the Union Power Minister.

"I have sought time for a meeting with the Congress leadership. Rahul Gandhi has just returned after his tour. I understand Kharge was also not here on Thursday. I have sought time to meet him as well as KC Venugopal," he told reporters.

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However, Joseph declined to comment on the ongoing war of words among party leaders or the appearance of flex boards supporting various leaders. Though he did not specify the agenda of the proposed meetings, party insiders said Joseph was likely to discuss the prevailing situation in the state unit with the central leadership and seek to expedite organisational restructuring.

Joseph's move to meet the AICC leadership comes amid discontent within the Congress over delays in appointments to boards and corporations too. The A faction, associated with former chief minister and late Congress leader Oommen Chandy, has reportedly complained to the AICC that decisions taken by the government were not being discussed with it.

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The discontent has also spilled into a public exchange between Congress MPs Rajmohan Unnithan and Shafi Parambil over alleged factional differences. Unnithan had said Parambil was not part of the A faction and that it would be foolish to believe otherwise.

Following his remarks, leaders perceived to be close to Parambil criticised Unnithan on social media, citing his past positions in the party and suspensions. Unnithan alleged that the attacks were organised and being carried out through fake social media accounts. He warned that he would be forced to disclose several truths if the attacks continued, adding that he had recorded many 'secrets' in his diary.

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The dispute has also triggered a show of support for Parambil through flex boards in various districts. Boards purportedly put up by Youth Congress workers appeared at several places in Kannur and Palakkad on Thursday. Similar boards were seen near the District Congress Committee (DCC) office, Christian College Junction and Vadakara in Kozhikode district. Though they made no direct reference to Unnithan, they praised Parambil. The board near the DCC office was removed by Congress workers by Friday morning.

Agriculture Minister T Siddique, meanwhile, denied that the developments indicated a factional feud in the Congress. He said Parambil was a prominent leader who did not need flex boards to demonstrate his standing in the party.

"Parambil is not a leader who needs a flex board to demonstrate support for him or help him move forward. He is one of the most important and capable leaders in Keralam. There is no need to put up boards to show support for him," he told reporters.

Siddique said Congress leaders and workers would move forward together and that the necessary consultations and programmes within the party would be completed. He added that the party considered all its leaders important and could not afford to exclude or ignore anyone.