Palakkad: Congress leader and Palakkad MLA Ramesh Pisharody on Thursday expressed strong displeasure over the escalating factional war within the party and attempts to tarnish the image of Vadakara MP, Shafi Parambil.

In a Facebook post, the actor-turned-politician defended Shafi, saying he had always worked according to the needs of the Congress. Pointing to the party's capture of Palakkad through Shafi, once considered a CPM stronghold, and his win in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, Pisharody highlighted how the young leader had strengthened the Congress in Kerala.

His remarks came after senior Congress leader and Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan launched a scathing attack on Shafi, questioning Shafi's political credentials.

Pisharody, who won the Palakkad Assembly seat with Shafi's support, made his own position clear in the ongoing row. He described Shafi as a selfless leader who accepted the challenge of contesting from Vadakara in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, leaving behind his political base in Palakkad.

"Had Shafi not moved to Vadakara then, he would be a minister in Keralam today. But Shafi loved the party more than positions of power," Pisharody wrote.

He also recalled how Shafi had raised the Congress flag in Palakkad, which was considered a CPM fortress, portraying his rise as the result of hard work rather than factional backing.

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The remarks could also be seen as a pointed response to Unnithan, highlighting how Shafi had carved out his own space in Keralam politics.

Pisharody further underlined Shafi's role in the UDF's emphatic victory in the Assembly election, in which the front won 102 seats.

"There was not a single Assembly constituency in Kerala where Shafi's voice was not heard during this Assembly election. Respected leaders K C Venugopal, V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala were at the forefront of the campaign. Just like them, Shafi reached all 140 constituencies and became the face and voice of the Congress," he said.

Describing Shafi as more than just a crowd-puller, Pisharody said those criticising him should not overlook his contributions to the party.

Groups are part of Congress

Beyond defending Shafi, Pisharody acknowledged that factional politics had long been part of the Congress. "The Congress has always been a party that moves forward on the wheels of group politics," he began his post.

He described group politics as a reflection of the party's ability to accommodate multiple voices, but cautioned against the current form of factionalism.

"We must not ignore the warning signs in the expressions of dissent emerging within just six months. If it descends into personal attacks and attempts to trip others up, it will not benefit the party," he cautioned.

Pisharody said the Congress's impressive victory in the Assembly election six months ago was the result of unity that transcended factional lines. He warned that the party had lost elections in the past when group politics spiralled out of control.

The latest factional flare-up followed A group leaders' visit to the Congress high command in Delhi, where they reportedly complained that the faction was not receiving adequate consideration within the party. Meanwhile, differences within the Cabinet over Chief Minister V D Satheesan have also added to the tensions, with the fallout reportedly directed at AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Pisharody cautioned party leaders against allowing such disputes go out of hand. "Accusations and counter-accusations are acceptable, but crossing the line will not benefit the party," he said.

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"This is especially important when we consider the value of the 102 seats secured with the people's mandate in Kerala. Everyone who loves the party must remember that the number is not just a mark of recognition, but also an alarm siren," he warned.