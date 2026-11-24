Kasaragod: Amal Unnithan, Kasaragod's outspoken MP Rajmohan Unnithan's son, put out a baffling Facebook post on Tuesday, in which he accused Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala of having a hand in the raging factional feud in Keralam Congress. The junior Unnithan said that after orchestrating the feud, Chennithala was now keeping away from the ensuing controversy.

He was responding to the relentless online attack on his father. Yet, Amal going after Chennithala left Congress watchers puzzled.

But Rajmohan Unnithan, who spent Tuesday taking on fellow MP Shafi Parambil and threatening to embarrass him with damning revelations, cleared the air over his son's post later that evening.

He said his son had not understood the shifting loyalties within the party and did not realise that some of those he believed were aligned with Chennithala and attacking him had already moved to another camp.

The explanation offered a telling glimpse into the fluid realignments within the Keralam Congress, where old factional labels have lost their meaning and leaders are repositioning themselves around two new centres of influence- AICC general secretary K C Venugopal in the party organisation and Chief Minister V D Satheesan in the government.

The invocation of late Oommen Chandy and his erstwhile A group in the slugfest serves as a smokescreen for a wider struggle for influence over appointments and a say in who occupies key positions in the party, including the KPCC president's post.

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Unnithan, who was earlier perceived to be close to Venugopal, is moving towards Satheesan, according to Congress insiders. His growing proximity to the Chief Minister has coincided with a bitter confrontation with Shafi Parambil, a working president of the KPCC, and a sustained counterattack on him by sections of the Youth Congress and the Kasaragod District Congress Committee (DCC).

Unnithal decided to blunt the cyber attack on him by accusing Parambil and those claiming to be from the 'school of Oommen Chandy politics' of having abandoned him during the solar-case controversy.

A shift in allegiance

A Congress insider and confidant of Unnithan says the MP's growing proximity to Satheesan has two explanations. Unnithan had hoped to become KPCC president but did not receive the backing he expected from Venugopal. He also believes that DCC president P K Faisal is being protected by Venugopal through Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar, who, according to the insider, is Venugopal's point person in the state.

The same source claims that Venugopal's camp grew wary after realising that Unnithan was moving closer to Satheesan. He alleges that Faisal was encouraged to take on the MP aggressively, and that the Youth Congress attacks were part of a wider effort to contain him.

The dispute also reflects a parallel power struggle over who gets to influence appointments in Kasaragod. Faisal has complained that the Chief Minister disregards the DCC's recommendations and listens only to the MP. Recently, the government snubbed the DCC's recommendations and appointed three additional government pleaders, all picked by the MP.

Unnithan, meanwhile, has been seeking Faisal's removal as DCC president, an attempt that has met resistance from the Venugopal camp.

Unnithan's shift also reflects a larger calculation. A political observer who follows the Congress closely says the old A-group structure has fragmented, with individual leaders now gravitating towards whichever power centre they believe can protect their interests. The observer identifies Venugopal and Satheesan as the two principal centres of influence, with the party organisation and the government increasingly operating through separate channels.

'2020 and flat in Kochi'

Unnithan tried to discredit Shafi Parambi by alleging that he did not belong to the A group, founded by the late Oommen Chandy. He said only K C Joseph and Benny Behanan were staunch A-group leaders. The Kasaragod MP also tried to portray Shafi Parambil as someone with questionable moral integrity.

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Unnithan repeatedly said that he defended Chandy and his family when they were under attack during the solar scam, appearing on television channels to counter allegations. But the so-called 'School of Oommen Chandy Politics'- a reference to Shafi Parambil and those who were groomed by the late leader- abandoned the former Chief Minister when he was politically vulnerable. Unnithan alleged that they began invoking Oommen Chandy's legacy only after his death.

Unnithan said Chandy had picked J S Akhil to lead the Youth Congress. But Shafi Parambil discarded Chandy's note and placed Rahul Mamkootathil as the president of the Youth Congress.

After Unnithan's outburst in Kasaragod, Akhil too held a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram to say he was happy that the state is discussing the injustice done to him at least now.

Chandy's wife Mariamma Oommen and his daughter too came out in Unnithan's defence.

The public backing from Chandy's family has strengthened Unnithan's claim to have been a loyal supporter of the former Chief Minister.

A-group leaders approach Kharge

The row comes at a time when leaders identified with the A group have begun acting together again. K C Joseph, Benny Behanan and Shafi Parambil met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Sunday, raising concerns over the lack of consultation within the party and the need for better coordination between the organisation and the government. The appointment of a new KPCC president also figured in the discussions.

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The leaders said the meeting was intended to convey their concerns and secure better representation in party decisions, not to destabilise the government. But the move has been widely interpreted within the Congress as an attempt to put pressure on Satheesan over his style of functioning.

The observer says the old A group is no longer a cohesive bloc. M M Hassan, K C Joseph and Benny Behanan, once among its principal figures, do not necessarily share the same political interests. She says the meeting of the A group was coordinated by K C Venugopal to put pressure on the Chief Minister. Unnithan picked on Shafi because he was seen as the leader of the group, she said.

The wider discontent

The resentment against Satheesan is not limited to the Congress factions. The RSP and the faction led by P J Joseph have also been described as expressing dissatisfaction with the government's functioning and the Chief Minister's decision-making style.

Within the Congress, the handling of appointments has become a recurring source of friction. The observer has cited the alleged omission of a nominee recommended by Ramesh Chennithala for the Guruvayur Devaswom Board as an instance of the growing unease among senior leaders. According to the account, Chennithala questioned the omission, but the chief minister ignored the home minister by continuing to read from the list at the cabinet meeting.

The state leadership is now planning an extended KPCC executive meeting, while KPCC president Sunny Joseph is expected to brief the national leadership on the organisational discontent.

No clear endgame

Unnithan's latest press conference has raised the temperature further. He accused those behind the social-media attacks on him of operating through fake accounts and warned that he would reveal details about people he claimed were trying to discredit him. He referred cryptically to a flat in Panampilly Nagar in Kochi and a vehicle registration number '2020', and said he had recorded information in a diary.

He also used the phrase 'teacher and student' while referring to Shafi and Rahul Mamkootathil, and alluded to allegations involving the latter without setting out verifiable details. The remarks were widely seen as a warning that he could disclose damaging information if the attacks continued. Shafi and Rahul have not publicly answered the specific insinuations in the press conference.

Sources say there is no clear endgame to the realignments and power struggles playing out in the state. For now, Venugopal retains considerable influence over the party machinery, while Satheesan commands the government. The resulting uneasy balance is likely to keep the Congress undercurrents simmering, with periodic, low-intensity attacks and counterattacks through the remainder of Satheesan's tenure as Chief Minister.