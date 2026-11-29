Ending hours of uncertainty, senior Congress leader and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran's son Sanjog met him in the intensive care unit. Sanjog said Sudhakaran spoke to him and expressed his desire to go to Delhi tomorrow. The development comes a day before Parliament takes up the crucial vote on the delimitation-linked women's reservation Bill.

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The family has begun the process of securing his discharge from the hospital where he is currently being treated. It is unclear when he will be discharged. The doctor explained that although there were no apparent external problems, Sudhakaran had internal health issues.

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He will be discharged after a written undertaking is provided stating that the discharge is being made on his son’s assurance. Before returning to India, Sudhakaran will undergo an examination at Aster DM Healthcare as part of efforts to obtain expert advice. If he is cleared to travel, he will leave for Delhi today itself.

Earlier, the family alleged that hospital authorities had denied them permission to meet him. Sanjog said on Sunday that his father was admitted to the hospital for treatment. "We came here for a check-up. My dad had earlier suffered a seizure. Following the check-up, they shifted him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," Sanjog told the media, adding that the doctor had informed them that Sudhakaran was suffering from encephalopathy, which could have originated from either the brain or the liver. He was shifted to the ICU to determine the cause, Sanjog added.

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"When I asked whether I could see him today, the doctor said it was not possible," he said.

According to Sanjog, the doctor cited an infection and said visitors would not be allowed to meet Sudhakaran as it was against hospital rules.

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Sanjog added that he was not able to see his father after he was shifted to the ICU. "I could see him yesterday. But when I sought permission today, I was denied," he said.

Sanjog's cousin, who was accompanying him, also alleged that there was ambiguity surrounding the entire situation.

Meanwhile, advocate Ashiq, who was with the family, expressed suspicion that there could be an attempt to prevent Sudhakaran from returning to India. The family was not permitted to have him discharged, even if they were willing to take responsibility for the risks involved. "The doctor became furious and called security to get us out," he alleged.

Earlier on Saturday, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said he had asked K Sudhakaran’s family to ensure that he returned to India immediately ahead of the crucial vote. “When I learned that K Sudhakaran was going abroad the previous day, I tried calling him but could not reach him. I then called his son and asked him to tell Sudhakaran to return to India immediately,” he told the media. Venugopal added that Sudhakaran’s family had been informed that the party would arrange his treatment.

The issue comes a day before the crucial vote on the delimitation-linked women's reservation Bill in Parliament on Monday. The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. The Congress-led INDIA bloc has strongly opposed the Bill and wants all its MPs to be present in Parliament for the vote.