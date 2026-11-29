Keralam's new private varsity bill slashes local students' quota from 40% to 25; eases land norms
Keralam’s proposed Private Universities Bill would reduce the seat quota for residents from 40% to 25% and relax land and investment requirements for promoters.
Keralam’s proposed Private Universities Bill would reduce the seat quota for residents from 40% to 25% and relax land and investment requirements for promoters.
Keralam’s proposed Private Universities Bill would reduce the seat quota for residents from 40% to 25% and relax land and investment requirements for promoters.
Thiruvananthapuram: Students permanently residing in Keralam will see their share of seats in private universities cut from 40 per cent to 25 per cent in each academic programme under the proposed new Private Universities Bill, which also relaxes investment and land requirements for the promoters.
Children of expatriate Malayalis will also be eligible for seats under the 25 per cent quota. In addition, private universities must reserve at least 15 per cent of seats for Scheduled Caste students and 5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe students in each programme. The governing council will decide on fee concessions and scholarships for these students.
The Bill also allows the government to allot or lease up to 20 acres of government 'puramboke' land for setting up private universities.
Unlike the Bill passed by the previous LDF government, which was confined to facilitating the establishment of private universities, the new legislation seeks to bring the Kerala Knowledge Valley Development Authority, foreign university campuses, and industrial and investment zones under a common framework.
What the new Bill proposes (provisions in the previous Bill in brackets)
- Investment: No specific investment amount has been prescribed. (A ₹25-crore endowment fund had to be deposited in the government treasury.)
- Land: A minimum of 10 acres at a single location will suffice. The requirement will be 20 acres for multi-campus universities. Land and facilities belonging to aided colleges can also be used, subject to government conditions. (Universities had to possess land as prescribed by regulatory bodies and buildings with a minimum carpet area of 24,000 square metres. Multi-campus universities had to have 10 acres at their headquarters.)
- Status: The higher education minister will be designated as the 'Visitor'. (The previous Bill did not provide for such a position.)
- Sponsoring body: Cooperative societies, cooperative federations, consortia and foreign institutions and companies will also be eligible to sponsor private universities. (Only institutions registered under the Indian Trusts Act, Societies Registration Act and Companies Act were eligible.)
- Tax concessions: Land holdings of up to 100 acres will be eligible for exemption from stamp duty and registration fees for the first 10 years. Concessions will also be available on land lease charges, electricity duty, property and building taxes, and GST. (The previous Bill did not provide for such concessions.)
- Single-window clearance: A Kerala Knowledge Valley Single Window Clearance Board will be set up to facilitate approvals from various government departments. Proposals will be deemed approved if no decision is taken within 60 days. (The previous Bill had no such provision.)