Kanhangad: Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Madhukar Raut has assured that favorable steps will be taken to restore the Kanhangad halt for the Mangala Lakshadweep Superfast Express, a stop that was withdrawn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assurance came during the DRM's visit to the Kanhangad railway station to assess local grievances and infrastructure requirements firsthand. A joint memorandum was submitted to him in the presence of Kanhangad Municipal Chairman V V Rameshan by representatives of the Railway Protection Forum and the Kanhangad Railway Development Forum.

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In their representation, the forums urged the railway authorities to develop Kanhangad into a prominent tourism hub in the Malabar region by upgrading passenger amenities and expanding train connectivity. Responding to the demands, the DRM also directed railway officials to examine the technical feasibility of setting up a new stabling line at the station.

The delegation that submitted the memorandum included Municipal Chairman V V Rameshan; Railway Protection Forum President Kookal Balakrishnan; Secretary C K Nassar; members Shabeer Hassan, Abdul Qayyum, and Rajan; Railway Development Forum President K Muhammad Kunhi; Secretary K P Mohanan; Sathar Aavikkara; and Passengers' Association President T Muhammad Aslam.