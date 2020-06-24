CBSE, ICSE to decide on pending examinations on Thursday

A final decision regarding the cancellation of pending Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations is likely to be made on Thursday, according to reports.

The Board was compelled to reconsider its decision to conduct the board examinations in wake of the surge in coronavirus cases across the country. Students and parents across the country too had appealed to the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter after the Board posted the dates for these examinations in May.

Last week, the top court had directed the Board to reconsider the matter and inform them of a decision quickly. The Board had then sought more time to do so.

Now, it is being anticipated that the pending CBSE examinations will be cancelled, though no formal announcement was made by the Board officials.

These examinations were scheduled to be held in July after they were suspended in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak in the country in March and the imposition of the lockdown thereafter.

Meanwhile, students across the country are waiting anxiously for CBSE's decision as it is expected to have a significant impact on how several entrance examinations including JEE and NEET will be conducted.

The fate of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) too will be impacted by the decision the Board takes.

Fate of ICSE exams to be decided tomorrow



The apex court heard a separate plea on Tuesday which has sought scrapping of the examinations conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The counsel appearing for ICSE told the bench that they would broadly follow the government's decision regarding CBSE exams.

The bench, however, observed that the ICSE can take its own informed decision on the issue. Mehta said that decision taken regarding CBSE exam may not be binding on ICSE.

The top court has posted both the matters for hearing on June 25 (Thursday).

Universities and schools across the country have been shut since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shut down as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day.

While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.