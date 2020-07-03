COVID-19 Live: India records highest single-day spike of 20,903, tally crosses 6.25 lakh

New Delhi: India registered the highest single-day spike of 20,903 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the total tally above 6.25 lakh.

Positive cases in India stand at stand at 6,25,544 including 2,27,439 active cases and 3,79,892 cured/discharged/migrated, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its Thursday morning update

The death toll in the country rose to 18,213 with 379 deaths.

The total number of samples tested up to July 2 is 92,97,749 of which 2,41,576 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.