Chinese forays into Indian land frequent, says Ladakhi BJP leader

New Delhi: Chinese troops often enter into Indian territories in eastern Ladakh, threaten villagers and try to encroach on their land, a Ladakh leader has said.

China has has been carrying out such incursions for years and it has been trying to hoist its national flag and seize control at many places, said Urgain Chodon, who is the chairperson of the Nyoma Block Development Council. She is also a former chief of the Demchock village.

On July 6, 2019, when villagers had gathered in Demchock to celebrate the birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, the Chinese entered up to 6 km into the Indian territory and hoisted a flag near the village.

It is customary for the villagers to raise Indian, Tibetan and Buddhist flags on Dalai Lama’s birthday but the Chinese group did not allow it, she said. The group threatened the villagers, told them to disperse and then raised the Chinese flag, Chodon said.

When India was busy with the parliamentary elections in May 2019, China was rapidly building roads near the border near Fukgap, Chodon said.

She had secretly captured video of the work being carried out by about 150 lorries and JCBs and had shared the footage on social media.

She said Chinese troops again entered the Indian side with dogs last December and threatened the villagers. They told the villagers not to graze sheep along the border and threatened that those who do will be taken away forcibly.

The villagers, including herself, have been constantly protesting against the Chinese aggression, she said. The Centre should take strong action to prevent such Chinese incursions in future, Chodon said.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that there are no Chinese incursions into India, the people of Ladakh who live on the border have been saying the opposite, former president of the Congress and Member of Parliament from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi had pointed out on Monday.

He also shared on Twitter the revelations on Chinese aggression made by Urgain Chodon, who is also a BJP member.