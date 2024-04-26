Implementation of UCC is BJP's promise and Modi's guarantee: Amit Shah

Guna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that while the Congress party's poll manifesto promises to retain religious personal law, it is the BJP's promise and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

For the Congress, Muslims have the first right over the country's resources, but for the BJP, the poor, Dalits, Other Backward Classes and tribals have the first right, he said while addressing an election rally in support of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is BJP's candidate from the Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh. "Read the Congress manifesto carefully. They have said that they will reintroduce personal law...They want to bring Muslim personal law. They want to bring back triple talaq...Can this country be run by Sharia (Islamic law)?" Shah asked.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Rahul baba do whatever you feel like doing for appeasement. As long as the BJP is there, no personal law will be introduced. This country will be run by UCC and the Constitution. This is our Constitution's spirit. We have implemented UCC in Uttarakhand." "It is our promise and Modiji's guarantee that UCC will be enforced in the entire country," he added. PM Modi scrapped Article 370 on August 5, 2019 at once, Shah said.

"Rahul Baba used to scare me saying rivers of blood will flow through Kashmir if Article 370 is abrogated. Rahul baba, this is not a Congress government, this is Narendra Modi's government. Leave aside blood, even a pebble could not be thrown there in the last five years," he said. PM Modi eradicated terrorism and Naxalism in the country, he said, adding that the Naxal menace in Madhya Pradesh was also eliminated by the government.

"For Congress, Muslims have the first right over the country's resources. But for BJP, the poor, Dalits, Other Backward Classes and tribals have the first right over them," he added. The Congress governments in the past kept sitting on the Mandal Commission's report that recommended reservation, Shah alleged.

He also accused the grand old party of creating hurdles on the Ram temple issue for 70 years. "But within five years, the Modi government laid the foundation of the temple and also held the consecration ceremony. Congress former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were invited to the event, but they did not have time to attend it," Shah said.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took his cabinet colleagues along to Ayodhya to take darshan of Ram Lalla, he added. In Guna Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress has pitted Yadvendra Singh Yadav against BJP candidate and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In the 2019 elections, Scindia lost the election as a Congress candidate to BJP nominee K P Yadav by a margin of over 1.21 lakh votes. Before losing the election from Guna last time, Scindia had won the seat four times since 2002. His father Madhavrao and his grandmother Vijayaraje had also represented the seat. When he was in the Congress, Scindia was considered close to Rahul Gandhi. But in 2020, he rebelled against the party and joined the BJP, resulting in the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh.