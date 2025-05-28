Thiruvananthapuram: A government-appointed judicial commission, which investigated the Munambam Waqf land dispute, submitted its report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

Justice (retired) C N Ramachandran Nair, who headed the panel, handed over the report to Vijayan at his chamber. Law Minister P Rajeeve, Waqf Minister V Abdurahiman Rahiman and Agriculture Minister P Prasad were present during the occasion, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's office.

The report was submitted to the government days after Ramachandran Nair told the media that the waqf land dispute at the coastal hamlet of Munambam can be resolved if the Kerala government acquires the land for a public purpose as per the provisions of the existing Waqf Act.

Nair said the state government has the power to protect the Munambam residents within the provisions of the existing law. He also said that, given the government's power to acquire land, it is possible there will be a settlement of the dispute in order to avoid a conflict with the state administration.

The residents, who are mostly Christians, of Munambam village in Ernakulam district have been agitating for the past several months, alleging that the Waqf Board is unlawfully claiming their land and properties, despite them having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

The judicial commission was appointed by the state government last November to identify the ownership of the disputed land in Munambam.