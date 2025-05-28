Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam, an ally of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, on Wednesday announced that its president Kamal Haasan will be its nominee for the June 19 biennial election to the Rajya Sabha.

The party named Haasan its candidate immediately after DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that it would be allocated a Rajya Sabha seat. This was part of the pact inked between the party and the actor-politician-led party before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In a meeting here, the MNM governing council and administrative committee passed a resolution naming party chief Haasan its candidate to the Upper House and formally requested support from allies.

The actor will next be seen in Maniratnam's Thug Life, along with an ensemble cast that includes Joju George and Trisha.