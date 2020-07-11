Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek test coronavirus positive

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The 77-year-old senior Bachchan was shifted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

“I have tested COVID positive...shifted to hospital... hospital informing authorities... family and staff undergone tests, results awaited...” Amitabh tweeted from his official handle.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

He also urged all those who have been in close proximity with him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested. Soon, reports suggested that his son and actor-producer Abhishek is also suffering from COVID-19.

The Bachchan family lives in Mumbai which is one of the worst COVID-19 hit cities in the country recording 91,745 cases and 5,244 deaths so far. The figures are second only to Delhi.

Get well soon sir — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 11, 2020 Get well soon sir ! Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery ! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 11, 2020

Amitabh was last seen in director Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film premiered on Amazon Prime as the COVID-19 induced lockdown prevented it from getting a theatre release.

Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 11, 2020

According to a PTI tally taken at 9:25pm on Saturday, Maharashtra has reported 2,46,600 COVID-19 cases and 10,116 deaths.

Get well soon sir ! Wishing you a speedy recovery... — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 11, 2020

In Mumbai, COVID test can be done at private facilities as well and no prescription is needed for the same.

Get well soon sir !!! Praying for your recovery 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) July 11, 2020

Wishes poured in for the speedy recovery of the legendary actor Amitabh from the film and political circles.

Malayalam star Mammootty and his actor son Dulquer Salman were among the first to wish “Get well soon” to the senior Bachchan.

Southern stars Dhanush, Vikram Prabhu and Priyamani also prayed for his recovery among other celebs.