Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic 81-year-old actor, has been hospitalized in Mumbai. He was transferred to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital during the early hours of Friday, March 15. The reason for his hospitalization is reported to be an angioplasty procedure on his leg.

According to a report by ABP News, Bachchan visited the hospital due to complaints of shortness of breath, leading to his admission and subsequent operation for his heart. The Indian Express cited doctors from Kokilaben Hospital confirming that Amitabh Bachchan indeed underwent an angioplasty procedure on Friday.

As of now, neither the hospital nor the Bachchan family has issued an official statement regarding his health condition.

Despite his recent hospitalization, Amitabh Bachchan had recently shared on his blog about his work on Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film, "Kalki 2898 AD." He mentioned his dedication to completing the project, stating, "Late nights again... but late from work last night... as the completion of KALKI approaches... and as has been informed it is May 9th for the release... So, the last efforts to get everything in shape and in order to bring to all an experience that promises the vision of the makers."