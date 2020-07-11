New Delhi: With another big single-day jump in coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 8-lakh-mark on Saturday, just five days after the number of infections in the country had reached seven lakh.

According to Union health ministry figures updated in the morning, yet another record single-day jump of 27,114 COVID-19 cases pushed India's tally to 8,20,916, while the death toll climbed to 22,123 with 519 people succumbing to the infection.

The number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 11-million mark.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,10,24,491 samples have been tested up to July 9 with 2,83,659 samples being tested on Thursday.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,15,386 while there are 2,83,407 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated ministry data at 8am showed.

Cases have been consistently rising in the country. It took 110 days for coronavirus cases in the country to reach one lakh, while just 52 days more to go past the eight lakh-mark.

India is the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.

The ministry said that from 2.82 per cent a month earlier, India's COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 2.72 per cent which is lower than that of many other countries.

It also noted that 30 states and Union Territories have a fatality rate lower than the national average.

Also, there is an upward trend in the recovery rate which was recorded at 62.42 per cent on Friday. In 18 states and UTs the recovery rates are higher than the national average, the ministry said.

Health workers wearing PPE suits arrive to conduct screening of the residents in a COVID-19 containment zone in Ambujwadi area, in Mumbai, Friday. Photo: PTI

The ministry said with the support and guidance of the Central government, the states and union territories have taken many steps like mapping of communities to focus on high-risk groups like the elderly/aged and population with comorbidities, and providing special care to them.

There is a focus on the improvement of quality of medical care for coronavirus patients. The country-wide strong network of ASHAs and ANMs along with Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres have helped in effective surveillance and contact tracing of the cases, including the lakhs of migrants and returnees, it said.

There are 30 states and UTs which have a fatality rate lower than the national average which includes Kerala (0.41 pc), Jharkhand (0.71 pc), Bihar (0.82 pc), Telangana (1.07 pc), Tamil Nadu (1.39 pc), Haryana (1.48 pc), Rajasthan (2.18 pc), Punjab (2.56 pc) and Uttar Pradesh (2.66 pc).

Manipur, Nagaland, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim have zero case fatality rate.

There are 18 states and UTs where the recovery rate is more than the national average, which include West Bengal (64.94 pc), Uttar Pradesh (65.28 pc), Odisha (66.13 pc), Jharkhand (68.02 pc), Punjab (69.26 pc), Bihar (70.40 pc), Gujarat (70.72 pc), Madhya Pradesh (74.85 pc), Haryana (74.91 pc), Rajasthan (75.65 pc) and Delhi (76.81 pc).