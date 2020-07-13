IT raids Gehlot backers as BJP fishes in Rajasthan's troubled political waters

Jaipur: The Rajasthan political crisis took a new turn on Monday when income tax investigators raided on premises belonging to people from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp.

Searches were underway in offices of veteran state Congress leaders, including Rajeev Arora and Dharmendra Chaudhary too. Unaccounted cash, jewellery, property papers and lockers were seized.



The team also reached Bhilwara and Jhalawad and carried out searches, officials said.



Congress has postponed its Legislature Party meeting by half an hour to 11 a.m.



Around 74 MLAs have reached the Chief Minister's Residence. Party Whip Mahesh Joshi said that the BJP is "misusing agencies for its self-fulfilling goals".

