Unlock 3: Night curfew ends, gyms to re-open. List of what's allowed and not

New Delhi: The central government has announced lockdown relaxations that will be part of the third phase of its 'unlock' process.

The country was put on a nationwide lockdown on March 24, 2020 and since then the government has been carrying out the 'unlock process in a phased manner. The new rules will come into effect from August 1.

The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments.

Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till August 31, 2020. Containment Zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the State/ UT Governments with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by MOHFW. Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed.

States can decide on activities outside the containment zones and based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary. However, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

What's allowed

• Restrictions on movement of individuals during night (night curfew) have been removed.

• Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

• Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols, e.g., wearing of masks etc. In this regard instructions issued by MHA on 21.07.2020 shall be followed.

• International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner.

What's not allowed:

• Schools, colleges and coaching institutes to stay shut

• Metro Rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed.

• Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations are also not allowed.

(Dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation.)

Containment Zones

In the Containment Zones, only essential activities will be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

Activities in these regions shall be monitored and the guidelines implemented strictly.

There shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required.

States/UTs may also identify 'buffer zones' outside the containment zones, where new cases are more likely to occur. Within the buffer zones, restrictions as considered necessary may be put in place by the district authorities.

Travel

Movement of persons by passenger trains and Shramik special trains, domestic passenger air travel, movement of Indian Nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad, evacuation of foreign nationals and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per SOPs issued.

Other directives

National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing. Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. Vulnerable persons - persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years - are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.