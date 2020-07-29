COVID-19: 903 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 641 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: 903 persons tested positive for coronavirus and 641 patients were cured of COVID-19 in Kerala on Wednesday, the Health department informed in a press statement.

The single-day case count had crossed the 1000-mark four times so far with 1,167 cases on July 28, 1,103 cases on July 25, 1,078 on July 23 and 1,038 on July 22.

From when the first case was confirmed in the state on January 30, 2020, it took 168 days, or five-and-a-half months to reach the 10k-mark on July 16. However, it took only 12 more days to cross 20,000 cases.