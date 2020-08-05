Congress warily welcomes 'Bhumi Pujan' for Ram temple

New Delhi: The Congress has cautiously welcomed the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the Ram temple performed in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also praised Lord Ram while Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted "Lord Shri Ram epitomises justice for all, righteous conduct, fairness and firmness in all dealings, moral rectitude and courage."

"These values are much needed in such dark times. If they spread throughout the land, Ram Rajya would not be an occasion for triumphalist bigotry". #JaiShriRam!," Tharoor added.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Maryada Purshottam Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values. He is the core of humanism embedded deep in our hearts".

"Ram is love, he can never appear in hatred. Ram is compassion, he can never appear in cruelty. Ram is justice, he can never appear in injustice," he said.

Senior party leader Kapil Sibal indirectly referred to the Bhumi Pujan as he tweeted about "matters of faith". Sibal said some events are destined to take place.

"Matters of faith, some moments in history are destined to seed the future course of our nation's creed," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others perform Bhoomi Pujan rituals for the construction of the Ram Mandir, in Ram Janmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya, Wednesday. Photo: PTI

"Best wishes for Ram Mandir's Bhumi Pujan. We hope that today's event will pave the way towards brotherhood and national unity. Jai Siya Ram," said party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has expressed hope that the Ayodhya ceremony will be an occasion for "national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation".

"In the Indian subcontinent and across the globe, Ramayan has a stamp on every mind and the story of Lord Ram is a catalyst for connecting humanity," she said.

The 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony was performed by Prime Minister Modi at the auspicious time or ‘muhurat' in Ayodhya in the presence of saints, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court settled the Ayodhya dispute going back more than a century and backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site. It also ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

(With IANS inputs)