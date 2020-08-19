Sushant Singh death case: SC quashes Rhea's plea, hands over probe to CBI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and asked the Mumbai police to hand over all evidence collected so far to the investigating agency.

SC has also rejected Rhea Chakraborty's petition. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, had asked the Supreme Court to transfer the case registered by his family in Patna to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating his son financially and mentally harassing him.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.