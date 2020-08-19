Justice is the truth in action: Ankita Lokhande reacts to CBI investigation in Sushant case

After Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram page and shared her response.

She posted a photo of 'justice' symbol and wrote, "Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice".

Sushant’s sisters, Shweta Singh Kirti and Meetu Singh, also welcomed the SC verdict.

“There we go!! Finally!! #CBIForSSR!! #CBITakesOver .. thanks all SSRians And Supporter,” Meetu wrote on Twitter, while Shweta tweeted, “Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver.”

“This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct,” Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant’s father, said, according to ANI.

#WATCH Bihar DGP says, "I'm very happy. SC order has strengthened trust people have in the Court & has assured the nation that justice will be delivered...Today's verdict has proved that Bihar Police was correct. The way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal." #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/Odq9TXTiGK — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

Sushant’s father, KK Singh, has filed an abetment to suicide case in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, who was his girlfriend at the time of his death. Rhea has also been accused of siphoning off crores of rupees from Sushant’s bank account and threatening to frame him in the death of his former manager, Disha Salian.