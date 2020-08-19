Sushant Singh death case: SC quashes Rhea's plea, hands over probe to CBI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and asked the Mumbai police to hand over all evidence collected so far to the investigating agency.

SC has also rejected Rhea Chakraborty's petition. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, had asked the Supreme Court to transfer the case registered by his family in Patna to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating his son financially and mentally harassing him.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy said the CBI will be competent to probe not only Patna FIR but any other FIR in connection with the case.

The top court noted that the Mumbai Police have registered only an accidental death report in connection with Rajput's death, therefore it have limited investigation powers, whereas the case registered by Bihar Police is a full fledged FIR which has been already referred to CBI. It further ensured that there was no confusion about CBI being sole authority to investigate the mystery behind Rajput's death and no other state police could interfere with it.

The apex court emphasized that the probe into the case has been ordered by the court and Maharashtra government must comply and assist.

The CBI is also free to register a fresh case, if required, added the top court.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.