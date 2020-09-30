Sara Ali Khan reveals reason for breakup with Sushant, says he wasn't faithful

Sara Ali Khan allegedly told the Narcotics Control Bureau that Sushant Singh Rajput was not faithful to her in the short relationship that they shared. According to a report in PeepingMoon.com, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her relationship with the late actor and also shared their chats with the officers.

According to the report, she admitted being in relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB sources say that Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput broke up in 2019. Sara had made her debut alongside Sushant in the 2018 movie Kedarnath.

The 25-year-old was called for questioning by NCB on Saturday in connection with a drugs probe related to Sushant's death in June.

Earlier, Samuel Haokip, a friend of Sushant, took to his social media handles and revealed that the late actor and Sara were 'in love'. It was also reported that Sara had accompanied Sushant during a 2018 trip to Thailand.

Meanwhile, the NCB has arrested 18 people in connection with the case including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.