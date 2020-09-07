DRDO successfully flight-tests hypersonic tech demonstrator vehicle

Bengaluru: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Monday said that it had successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system.

With this success, the DRDO said that it had established all critical technologies need to progress to the next phase.

“It is a giant leap in indigenous defence technologies and significant milestone towards a Sashakt Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. DRDO has now demonstrated capabilities for highly complex technology that will serve as the building block for next generation hypersonic vehicles in partnership with industry,” a DRDO spokesperson said.

Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the scientists, researchers and other personnel related with HSTDV mission for their resolute and unwavering efforts towards strengthening nation’s defence capabilities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted saying he spoke with the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement.

“India is proud of them,” he tweeted.