Bihar assembly polls to begin on October 28: EC

New Delhi: The Bihar assembly elections will begin on October 28, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29.

The Bihar elections is expected to be the largest voting excercise held in the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

More polling booths will be created to ensure social distancing norms. Only 1000 voters will be allowed in a booth as against 1500 voters, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said. The polling time has also been increased by one hour.

Besides the model code of conduct, a health protocol is to be followed during the election time.

Forty-six lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 23 lakh gloves and 7 lakh hand sanitizers will be used for the polls, the CEC added.

He also added that special provision will be arranged for COVID-19 positive patients.



The Commission is likely to announce the schedule for the by-election to one Lok Sabha and 64 assembly seats spread across 15 states.

The bypoll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar has been pending.

Among the 64 vacant assembly seats, 27 are in Madhya Pradesh. Most of these 27 seats fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the assembly to join the BJP.

SC refuses plea to defer elections

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking to postpone the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



A three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R. Subhash Reddy and M R Shah also refused to grant liberty to the petitioner to give representation to the Election Commission in this regard.

"We can't permit everybody to go to the Election Commission. We can only permit you to withdraw the petition," the bench said.

The matter was then dismissed as withdrawn.

The EC is set to announce the schedule for Bihar assembly elections on Friday.

The top court was hearing the plea filed by one Ajay Kumar who contended that the general assembly elections cannot be held smoothly due to the pandemic.

The plea sought to hold the Bihar Assembly elections till the situation becomes normal.