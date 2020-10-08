Baby boy born inside IndiGo Delhi-Bengaluru flight

New Delhi: A woman delivered a baby boy inside IndiGo's Delhi-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

In response to a query from PTI, IndiGo said: "We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bengaluru. There are no further details available."

"A baby boy was born enroute on the Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight that landed at the Bengaluru airport around 7.30 PM today," an aviation industry source told PTI.

Both the mother and baby boy are healthy.

Meanwhile, netizens have started speculating if the baby boy will get a lifetime free air ticket in the IndiGo flights. Though this is not something new, airlines have announced many such gifts to those born mid-air in the past.

In 2017, Jet Airways gave free flight tickets for life to a boy born on one of its flights between Saudi Arabia and India. The flight, which was bound for Kochi from Saudi Arabia was diverted to Mumbai, where the mother and baby were taken to a hospital.

In a similar move, budget carrier AirAsia, in 2009, did the same for a Malaysian mother and her son. Cebu Pacific, a Filipino airline gifted one million air miles to the baby girl born enroute Dubai to Manila flight.