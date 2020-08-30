Weekend Reads: The profound heroism of Chadwick Boseman, and more

Here are the ten must-read pieces this Sunday from around the world:

1. In his article for The Atlantic, David Sims sums up the profound heroism of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who, in the span of just seven years, created a catalogue of heroic figures that made both Hollywood and American history – all while quietly undergoing treatment for the cancer that took his life at age 43.



2. A true apology emanates from within, without any demand for it. That is not what was happening in the Supreme Court in the Prashant Bhushan case, writes Yogendra Yadav in ThePrint.

Prashant Bhushan

3. A previous generation understood the destructive power of humanity. As we fight one of the biggest catastrophes of our lives (the COVID pandemic), we would do well to heed their insights, writes Raghu Karnad in The Guardian.

4. In their searing piece for The Wall Street Journal, Betsy McKay and Drew Hinshaw dismantle how coronavirus overpowered the World Health Organization.

5. Tech oracle Jaron Lanier warned us all about the evils of social media. Too few of us listened. Now, in the most chaotic of moments, his fears—and his bighearted solutions—are more urgent than ever, writes Zach Baron in GQ.

6. Foreign students currently considering whether to study in the US face a cocktail of concerns, from racial intolerance to uncertainty around visa and job prospects after graduation, to the country's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Ananya Bhattacharya asks an important question in Quartz India – is it still worth studying in the US as an international student?

7. Lockdown has shown the importance of nature to all of us, and how crucial it is for both our mental and physical wellbeing. But are they only for an elite few to enjoy, asks Anita Sethi in Vogue.

8. In the WIRED, Robbie Gonzalez shows us what we should have learned ages ago – how to solve a Rubik's Cube.

9. In his article for The Telegraph, noted historian and writer Ramachandra Guha talks about how he sought refuge and consolation watching cricket – a sport he loves – in this time of panic and suffering.

10. FC Barcelona have relied on player power for two highly successful decades but did they took the idea too far? The tale of how the club became FC Messi in Financial Times.