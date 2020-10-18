Weekend Reads: Jacinda Ardern's biggest challenge is yet to come, and more

Here are the ten must-read stories from around the world:

1. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern offered the world a model for how to handle a global pandemic. But COVID-19 won’t inoculate her against the political challenge to come, writes Yasmeen Serhan in The Atlantic.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

2. In Quartz, Sumit Ganguly elaborates why Indian Americans—the wealthiest and most educated of US immigrants—form a key voter base.

COVID healthcare personnel conducting tests in Dharavi, Mumbai.

3. VICE captures in vivid detail how Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, contained COVID-19.



4. Could a fungus help stop stubble burning and reduce pollution in North India? The Scroll's Vijayta Lalwani investigates



5. A WSJ video feature explores how Wuhan is overcoming its pandemic past and benefiting from its hero-city status to become a top travel destination.

Sushant Singh Rajput

6. Since mid-June, the Sushant Singh Rajput's biographical Wikipedia page and the separate article about his death have become a widely trafficked internet battleground, writes Stephen Harrison in The Wire.

7. Now, as companies wrestle with how to bring staff back to the office in a safe and fair manner, a US firm has created an algorithm to try and solve the puzzle. More details in this article by Corinne Purtill's for the BBC.

8. In The Washington Post, how restaurants everywhere have put reinvention on the menu to weather the pandemic.



Stills from Disney's Mulan

9. Disney's pivot to streaming won't change Hollywood, writes Angela Watercutter for WIRED.

10. Aaron Sorkin’s new film The Trial of the Chicago 7 is a departure for the writer and director, who often indulges in misty-eyed idealism for American institutions. David Sims' piece for The Atlantic.

(WEEKEND READS Archive)