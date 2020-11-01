Two dead, five injured in stabbing incident in Quebec, suspect arrested

AP via PTI
A police truck is parked near the National Assembly of Quebec, in Quebec City, early on November 1, 2020, after two people were killed and five wounded by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing. Photo: Jordan Proust/AFP

Quebec City: Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween.

The provincial police earlier said they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left multiple victims.

Police said the suspect is in his mid-20s and confirmed two have died and five others are hurt. There's no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Police are asking those in the area to remain indoors.
