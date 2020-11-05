Keralite, in search of job, goes missing in UAE

Dubai: Chenoth Thuruthummal Ashik, a 31-year-old Keralite, has gone missing in the UAE. He was on a tourist visa to look for some job opportunities after losing his work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashik reportedly went out for a walk from his friends' flat at the Persia cluster in International City on Saturday but did not return, Gulf News quoted his friend as saying.

Ashik told my other friend Ramees that he was just stepping out of the building for a walk. Then Ramees told Ashik to wait so that he could join him after taking his mask and wallet. But by the time he picked up those items and went down, Ashik had left the building and there were no signs of him, his friend said.

He did not carry his mobile, wallet, passport or any other belonging with him when he left, the report said.

He had been staying indoors ever since he reached here on October 17. He was supposed to go to Abu Dhabi after completing the quarantine period, according to his friend.

Around two years ago, he had lost his job as an assistant technician at an oil and gas company in Abu Dhabi where he worked for four years. He then went home and started working as a receptionist at a hotel in Bengaluru. However, the job was affected due to COVID-19, according to the report.

(With inputs from PTI)