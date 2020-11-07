World leaders react to Joe Biden's election win

London: Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency on Saturday, several major television networks said, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden's promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.

Following are reactions from world leaders:



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau



"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America. Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship one that is unique on the world stage."

"I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the worlds greatest challenges together.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

"We look forward to working with the next U.S. administration. We want to invest in our cooperation, for a transatlantic restart and a New Deal."

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz

"Congratulations, Mr President-Elect. Now there is a chance for a new and exciting chapter in transatlantic relations. The U.S. remains Europe's most important and closest partner."



Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

"Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I'm certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger."